JOE Parry, 26, from the Newport area, is being sought by Gwent Police, who wish to speak to him in connection with alleged shoplifting offences committed between July 13 and August 17.

They believe he may have information which can assist with inquiries.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 1900255000.

Alternatively, direct message the force's Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.