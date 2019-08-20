A MUM-OF-TWO from Cwmbran has created a Facebook group to share tips on how to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

Lauren Morse, 31, created the

Facebook group just three weeks ago and it is already at almost 3,000 members.

(31-year-old mother of two Lauren Morse has created a community hub to help people go plastic free)

Ms Morse said: “Over the last year I’ve been trying to make changes in what myself and my family are buying and what goes into our bins.

“I think the disposable lifestyle we lead is ridiculous. A few weeks ago, I posted a picture of some of my changes on my own Facebook profile and had lots of comments asking for more information. A few friends of mine mentioned about setting up a Facebook group and so A Journey to Zero Waste began.”

She is using the group to help make others aware of the different lifestyle changes that can easily be made and still have a positive impact on the environment.

With the members all sharing tips, Ms Morse says she has learnt more about plastic free businesses in Torfaen.

(Loose fruit and non-single use plastic containers)

She said: “I didn’t think that we had one on our doorstep in Torfaen, but we have quite a few. The major towns under Torfaen, like Cwmbran, Pontypool and Blaenavon all have greengrocers who are aiming to do zero waste packaging.

“I went to the one in Llanyravon today and bought loose grapes by taking my own container and tipping the grapes into it.

“I’m mindful of not being too scary – its about small, manageable changes that make a difference when everyone does it.

“If all the members of the group make just one change, like buying loose apples rather than packaged ones, it will make a big difference."

