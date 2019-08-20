A MASSIVE £13,100 was raised for two charities at a special one-day festival for a terminally ill teenager.

Izzyfest was held on Sunday, August 4 to fulfil a bucket list wish of 17-year-old Izzy Withers.

The teenager from Risca has an inoperable brain tumour and is currently in end of life care at Ty Hafan.

The proceeds from the festival were being split between Tŷ Hafan and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Festival organiser Jayne Jeremiah went to Tŷ Hafan to surprise Izzy and the other children with their share of the money.

Izzy’s mum Tracey Bryant Withers said: “Once again our amazing community came together for a wonderful day in support of my girl and helped us raise such an amazing amount of money to donate to two much needed small charities in Wales.

“There are only eight inpatient beds in Teenage Cancer Trust for the whole of Wales and Tŷ Hafan is just simply the most amazing place that you never think you will need. But then they step in and help and try to help all of us on this journey.

“We will continue to sell the ribbons and hopefully wristbands and t shirts and badges in our efforts to keep fundraising and Izzyfest 2020 will be back.”

Helen Morgan, senior fundraiser at Tŷ Hafan said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say a big thank you to Izzy and her family for choosing to donate proceeds from the festival to Tŷ Hafan and Teenager Cancer Trust. By doing so, we’re able to support more young people, like Izzy, with life-limiting conditions and their families in Wales.”

Yvette James, Local Fundraising Coordinator South Wales, said: "We are delighted to have been part of IzzyFest 2019 and to have received an amazing donation of £6000 with Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice also receiving £6000. We very much look forward to being part of Izzyfest 2020.

"Teenage Cancer Trust is the only charity to support 13-24 year olds with specialist nursing and emotional support. Next year we look forward to celebrating our 30th year. In Wales, we are 10 years old this year and in that time we have supported almost 500 young people and their families."