DRIVERS are being warned to expect long delays on roads in Newport's Allt-yr-yn area during the next six months, while a programme of gas pipe upgrades is carried out.

Partial closures of roads are being planned from Tuesday August 27, through to next February.

The £490,000 project is being undertaken by Wales and West Utilities. It involves upgrading 3.5 kilometres of gas pipes, replacing old metal ones with plastic pipes.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the scheme, with junction closures on Redbrook Road, Nant Coch Drive, Ridgeway, Melbourne Way and Western Avenue.

One-way access will be maintained for residents and diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

A particular focus for the works will be the Melbourne Way?Ridgeway split junction on the busy B4591 Glasllwch Avenue, heading to and from junction 27 (High Cross) of the M4.