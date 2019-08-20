ONE man was pronounced dead at the scene following a car fire in Tredegar Park in Risca yesterday morning.

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance all responded to the incident which happened at around 9.30am yesterday.

The park was closed to the public and a police cordon put in place.

An eyewitness described seeing members of the public rushing to help the man out of the car.

Sadly, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the man is not yet known. However, a Gwent Police spokesperson has confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called on Monday August 19 at approximately 9.28am to reports of a car on fire near Risca.

"We responded with two ambulances and one of our Advanced Paramedic Practitioners. We were then stood down as the Police dealt the with incident."

Roads around the scene of the incident were closed during the operation but have since been reopened.