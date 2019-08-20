ON September 7 and 8, members of the International 7¼ inch Gauge Society will assemble on the Glebelands Miniature Railway at Newport for their much-anticipated annual general meeting and gala. More than 150 members are expected to attend, with the majority bringing their nostalgic miniature engines to flaunt on the railway for all to appreciate.

This is the first time the Society’s annual general meeting (AGM) has been held in South Wales.

The event will be opened at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 7 by the Mayor of Newport, Councillor William J. Routley.

The AGM will take place on Saturday afternoon, followed by a well catered dinner for all to enjoy at the Newport Indoor Bowls Club. These vintage engines are expected to be on show and running on the track throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Glebelands Miniature Railway is run by the well-established City of Newport Model Engineering Society which is hosting this event.

The railway is normally open to the public on the first Saturday of the month during the summer.