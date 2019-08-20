TWO knives were confiscated following reports of a large fight in Newport.

The incident happened at about 5.55pm yesterday and police were called to the scene.

Maindee Officers tweeted about the incident.

Officers from #ERelief have located two knives after reports a large fight in the Corporation Road area of Newport. These have now been recovered and disposed of making the streets of Newport safer. #LivesNotKnives #KnifeCrime pic.twitter.com/I2jPda0ZwP

— Maindee Officers (@gpmaindee)

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At approximately 5.55pm on Monday, August 19, Gwent Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Llanwern Street, Newport.

"Officers attended the scene and located those involved on Corporation Road, Newport.

"A search was conducted of the nearby area and two knives were located.

"Enquiries are ongoing."