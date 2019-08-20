A NEW music academy for young people is launching in Cardiff, with performances during next week’s Big Weekend.

Cardiff-based music development organisation Sound Progression is launching a youth music academy this August to offer bespoke creative development opportunities to some of south Wales’ freshest young music talents.

Supported through the Arts Council of Wales National Lottery scheme and in partnership with the Youth Service, Pride Cymru and Buzz, the academy will nurture a diverse range of artistes and musicians from bands, singers, songwriters and rappers to music producers and engineers.

Up to 16 new and developing acts will be put through their paces by Sound Progression’s team which includes veterans of the music industry to some of the UK’s hottest urban music producers.

They will be working towards a big platform event at Pride’s Big Weekend on Sunday, August 25, when all acts - plus guest artists - will be presented on the Community Stage, which will be managed entirely by young people.

The line-up includes indie bands Black3lvis, Y Sybs, Magic Bus, Parish and Tiger Bay, singer/songwriters Lily Beau and Sorley Rome, rappers Darnell Williams, Marrco, and Jordan&Gerald and country and blues singers Caitlin Mae and Jack R Garrett plus 16-year-old opera singer Arron Millar.

Sound Progression’s company manager Carole Blade said: “Our aim is to bring young people together who have a passion for music and to create a shared experience by offering incredible opportunities to create, record and showcase their talents under one stage.

“We are also offering places within our academy for young people interested in media and stage management to join the acts during an intensive week at East Moors Youth Centre, Splott, between August 19 and August 24.”

During the month-long preparations the academy artists have also benefited from vocal coaching from The Voice 2016 finalist Leighton Jones, and have been working with music students from Cardiff and Vale College to develop new, original live music.

The organisation’s chair, Mike Johnson, said: “The academy represents a new development for Sound Progression who’s reignited programme of activity offers free-of-charge music provision to young people in Ely, Splott, Butetown and St Mellons.

“We have an eclectic mix of styles on offer across the music spectrum and aim for our Academy to be a progression route towards helping develop professional careers in the music industry.”

The showcase starts at midday on Sunday, August 25, and will go onto 10pm.

