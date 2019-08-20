AFTER a week of weather-watching, organisers were relieved the rain held off long enough for the Caerwent Show to go on.

Caerwent village hall and playing fields became home to more than 40 stalls and attractions on Saturday, August 17, alongside live entertainment and a large crowd who turned up to enjoy a fun-filled day.

In all, £3,000 was raised throughout the day to help with improving changing facilities for the village hall.

(Young Megan is practicing hula with help from Jitterbug Circus)

The musical entertainment was kicked off by vocalist/guitarist Emile, who performed a delightful acoustic set. He is a regular at the show and was joined by another local favourite in Chris Lee.

Tarion provided a summer vibe, Rhythmic Sounds upped the energy and VB Samba Band brought the proverbial house down.

(The Viking re-enactments)

The Village Hall tearoom proved popular as they had no cakes left at the end of the day.

(Some of the entries in the competition)

Chair of Caerwent Playing Fields Association Chloe said: “We had a fantastic day despite our worries over the initial weather forecast.

“Thank you to everyone that supported the Show – visitors, helpers, performers, stall holders, raffle prize donors and sponsors. We cannot do it without you”.

St John’s Ambulance were on hand to help with any problems, but had a quiet day.

Judges said this year’s entries were "stronger than ever" and the overall points winner was Lionel Bartram, whose produce "never fails to delight".