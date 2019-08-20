A GWENT Police officer has been suspended following an alleged sexual assault in the Cardiff area earlier this month.

An officer of PC rank who works in the Newport area was suspended and a criminal investigation started following the alleged incident which is said to have occurred on Sunday, August 11.

A Gwent Police spokesperson added in a statement that no arrests had been made at this time.

In a separate incident, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Marc Budden and Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender were suspended earlier this month after allegations of a sexual assault and misconduct.

The South Wales Argus understands that the incident involving the two senior officers took place at a retirement party for former Gwent Police Chief Constable Julian Williams, and Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesman said at the time: “We’re carrying out an investigation into an allegation of a criminal offence made against a serving officer at Gwent Police. The officer has been suspended while this investigation is carried out.

“Alongside this, our Professional Standards Department are conducting an investigation into allegations of misconduct against other serving officers at Gwent Police. This investigation has resulted in a second officer being suspended.

“The investigations are being managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). We’re unable to go into any further details at this stage."