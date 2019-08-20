AN AMBITIOUS 'Homes of the Future' housing project has come to Monmouthshire, designed for older and retired people who are looking to downsize.

Four bungalows, designed for Monmouthshire Housing Association by the Welsh School of Architecture, were unveiled this month at a series of open days in Abergavenny.

“We have been blown away by the feedback, people have been clamouring for more of the same, and loving the sense of space, style and design of the homes," John Keegan, chief executive of Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA), said. "We certainly see this as a way forward and are already planning more of the same around the county. Why not drive by and have a look, you’ll soon see why people love them and we are so proud of them.”

Each home has been built to be sustainable and energy efficient. Space-age features include state-of-the-art monitoring systems like a weather station, internal environmental meter, hot water meter, smart energy meters, and air quality equipment.

Built on a former garage site, Cwrt y Ffynnon, located on St Teilos Road in Abergavenny, is the second part of a housing pilot from MHA and the Welsh School of Architecture, following the launch of four one-bedroom mews-style homes in Caldicot, aimed at under 35s.

The new homes at Cwrt y Ffynnon will be allocated through the Monmouthshire Homesearch allocations system, with priority given to people over the age of 60 who are seeking to downsize.