GOTH rock icon Wayne Hussey will be bringing an insight into his life to Cardiff at the end of the month.

The frontman of goth rock outfit The Mission, he will be gracing the stage at Fuel Rock Club in Cardiff on Friday, August 30.

The solo show will feature tales from his life and performing songs that have made his career legendary. The tour is in support of his autobiography – ‘Salad Daze’.

Marc Bolan and T. Rex on Top Of The Pops gave Wayne his epiphany. The Bristol-born Mormon saw his destiny in a blinding flash of glitter, mascara and dark curls, deciding he wanted to be a rock star.

A move to Liverpool led to him gaining his notoriety and international recognition as the lead singer and principal songwriter in The Mission, a guitarist in British goth rock pioneers The Sisters of Mercy and alongside Pete Burns in Dead Or Alive.

He will be opening up about his life from childhood to now. Wayne said: “I’d recorded seven albums in eight years, and by the time we’d finished the last Mission album in 2016 I felt creatively exhausted and needed to do something else for a while.

"I’d been approached about writing an autobiography but always felt I’d rather make music than write a book. With my 60th birthday fast approaching it just felt like the right time to sit down and recall my life.

"It’s a strange thing, writing about yourself. There’s a certain conceit involved, that your life warrants recording and might be of interest to someone else, and it took me a while to come to terms with that premise. But once I did, I thoroughly enjoyed the process.”

August

26th – Queens Hall, Nuneaton

27th – Discovery Centre, Winchester

28th – H&C Club, Bristol

29th – Marrs Bar, Worcester

30th – Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff

31st – The Bullingdon, Oxford

September

1st – Black Market VIP, Hastings

October

22nd – Chinnery’s, Southend

23rd – Esquires, Bedford

24th – Night People, Manchester

25th – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

26th – Cluny, Newcastle

27th – Audio, Glasgow

November

2nd – Pavilion, Whitby

5th – Nambucca, London

6th- Komedia, Bath

Support at all shows comes from special guest: EVI VINE.