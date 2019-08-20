GOTH rock icon Wayne Hussey will be bringing an insight into his life to Cardiff at the end of the month.
The frontman of goth rock outfit The Mission, he will be gracing the stage at Fuel Rock Club in Cardiff on Friday, August 30.
The solo show will feature tales from his life and performing songs that have made his career legendary. The tour is in support of his autobiography – ‘Salad Daze’.
Marc Bolan and T. Rex on Top Of The Pops gave Wayne his epiphany. The Bristol-born Mormon saw his destiny in a blinding flash of glitter, mascara and dark curls, deciding he wanted to be a rock star.
A move to Liverpool led to him gaining his notoriety and international recognition as the lead singer and principal songwriter in The Mission, a guitarist in British goth rock pioneers The Sisters of Mercy and alongside Pete Burns in Dead Or Alive.
He will be opening up about his life from childhood to now. Wayne said: “I’d recorded seven albums in eight years, and by the time we’d finished the last Mission album in 2016 I felt creatively exhausted and needed to do something else for a while.
"I’d been approached about writing an autobiography but always felt I’d rather make music than write a book. With my 60th birthday fast approaching it just felt like the right time to sit down and recall my life.
"It’s a strange thing, writing about yourself. There’s a certain conceit involved, that your life warrants recording and might be of interest to someone else, and it took me a while to come to terms with that premise. But once I did, I thoroughly enjoyed the process.”
Tickets are on sale now atwww.themissionuk.com
August
26th – Queens Hall, Nuneaton
27th – Discovery Centre, Winchester
28th – H&C Club, Bristol
29th – Marrs Bar, Worcester
30th – Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff
31st – The Bullingdon, Oxford
September
1st – Black Market VIP, Hastings
October
22nd – Chinnery’s, Southend
23rd – Esquires, Bedford
24th – Night People, Manchester
25th – Bootleg Social, Blackpool
26th – Cluny, Newcastle
27th – Audio, Glasgow
November
2nd – Pavilion, Whitby
5th – Nambucca, London
6th- Komedia, Bath
Support at all shows comes from special guest: EVI VINE.