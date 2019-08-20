A WOMAN was injured and a man arrested following a collision on Malpas Road in Newport today.

At approximately 9.20am this morning, Gwent Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision in which a red BMW is reported to have left the road and collided with a tree.

A woman sustained injuries to her wrist and has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, Gwent Police added: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."

The incident blocked one lane of Malpas Road and congestion was reported as a result.

The scene has since been made safe and traffic is flowing freely once more.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 89 of 20/8/2019.

Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police via Facebook or Twitter.