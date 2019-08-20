A MAN has been arrested and charged with criminal damage following reports of windows being smashed in Abergavenny.

At approximately 4.10am on Monday, August 19, Gwent Police responded to a call stating windows were being smashed on Nevill Street, Abergavenny.

The police statement continued: "Officers attended the scene and a 28-year-old man from Abergavenny was arrested and has been charged with four counts of criminal damage."

The man will be appearing at Newport Magistrates later today.