A MAN has been arrested and charged with criminal damage following reports of windows being smashed in Abergavenny.
At approximately 4.10am on Monday, August 19, Gwent Police responded to a call stating windows were being smashed on Nevill Street, Abergavenny.
The police statement continued: "Officers attended the scene and a 28-year-old man from Abergavenny was arrested and has been charged with four counts of criminal damage."
The man will be appearing at Newport Magistrates later today.
