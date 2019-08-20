AS part of a community revitalisation scheme, pupils at three Newport primary schools to were taught about wildlife with a visit from a hedgehog expert.

The children at Milton Primary School, St Gabriel’s Catholic Primary School and Ringland Primary School, all situated nearby to the Cot Farm development, were educated about the dangers of insecticides to wildlife, ways to protect small animals and the importance of hedgehog-friendly fence holes in garden fences.

Yvonne Cox works tirelessly in the name of hedgehog conservation at the local hedgehog rescue centre and has been visiting schools to educate pupils for the past 18 years.

She said: “It is always a fantastic feeling to revisit schools and be told by pupils and parents about all of the changes they have made to make their homes more environmentally friendly."

Corrine Burke, headteacher at Milton Primary School, which is opposite the Cot Farm development, said that the activity was part of the children’s health and well-being topic.

“The children really enjoyed the visit and after learning lots of different facts they decided to make their own hedgehog hotels," she added.

“It was a fantastic experience for all the children, they still talk about it now and want to build more hedgehog homes to keep them safe.”

Newport City Homes’ redevelopment of the Cot Farm estate is being carried out by partnership homes developer Lovell.

The design and build scheme, in partnership with Newport City Homes and Lovell, will create 26 modern two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes and 30 one-bedroom two-bedroom apartments on land at Hendre Farm Drive.

The new homes are set for completion in summer 2020.