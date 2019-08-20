GWENT Police have launched a manhunt in the vicinity of Caldicot Castle.

The search follows an incident shortly before midday today (Tuesday) in which a vehicle failed to stop.

Officer later located the vehicle near Caldicot Castle.

A police helicopter is assisting with the search, and members of a local Facebook group reported seeing police dog units in the fields near the castle.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 11.55am on Tuesday, August 20, officers responded to a vehicle which had failed to stop in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

"Officers located the vehicle near Caldicot Castle.

"Officers, alongside colleagues from the National Police Air Service, are continuing to search the area for the driver.

"Enquiries are ongoing."