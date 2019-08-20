GWENT Police have confirmed a 53-year-old man died in a car fire at Tredegar Park in Risca.

The force have notified the coroner, and will now be holding drop-in sessions on Thursday, August 22 to address any concerns the community has and to offer support and guidance. This has come after many people tried to help with the incident.

Gwent Police are not treating the death of the man, who was from the town, as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Following the tragic events yesterday, we have been made aware of a number of members of the public whom attempted to assist during the fire. We are working with our partner agencies to help anybody directly or indirectly affected.

"Connect Gwent offers support to people affected by crime and anti-social behaviour to enable them to cope and recover from the impact this has had.

"Connect Gwent consists of a variety of agencies which enables support to be tailored to people’s individual needs. Support available includes emotional and practical support in person or over the phone.

"If you would like to access support or find out more about what is available please contact Connect Gwent via telephone number 0300 123 2133 or email connectgwent@gwent.pnn.police.uk."