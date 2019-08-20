NEWPORT City Council is to supply new coloured bags for people disposing hygiene waste—but a councillor has claimed the scheme does "not go far enough”.

Residents currently have the option of putting their hygiene waste into yellow-coloured bags and can then place them into containers, which are supplied by themselves.

These bags can be left next to the user’s refuse bins or, alternatively, just inside their front garden ready to be collected.

But the council is now planning to introduce new darker yellow-coloured bags.

Councillor and cabinet member Roger Jeavons said the change is being introduced to address residents’ “concerns”.

He said: “Collection of nappies etc. waste on a fortnightly basis and using plastic bags is standard practice in the waste industry and most of the other Welsh local authorities that provide a nappy collection follow the same system, namely: Bridgend, Torfaen, Anglesey, Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire.

“As such, the system is tested and proven, and no relevant issues arise on standard conditions.

“Some residents have raised concerns about feeling exposed due to the type of waste they dispose of; this is a voluntary service that people opt in to have.

“However, to try to address their concerns, the council is now ordering bags of a darker yellow colour and allows those who wish do so, to use additional containers to keep their yellow bags. The council cannot provide these containers though."

But one resident has called for the local authority to supply containers to all residents.

“I find it embarrassing that people can see stuff I have put in the bags," said the Newport resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I like the sound of the new bags because they are darker.

“But we really ought to have containers to put the bags in. The bags would fit neatly inside a container. The council need to give us containers."

(Cllr Matthew Evans.)

And Conservative Cllr Matthew Evans also added his concerns, saying: “This is a step in the right direction--but it has not gone far enough.

“The council should provide appropriate containers for the waste to be put in.

“I have had residents tell me how unhappy they are.

“It would not be a huge cost.”

Residents also have the option of putting hygiene waste in the ordinary waste bin.

It is not yet clear when the new bags will be introduced.