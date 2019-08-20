UPDATE 8.20pm: The A4042 northbounds remains closed between the Rechem and Pontypool roundabouts.

Traffic is also heavy on Sunny bank Road and Coed-y-Gric Road, Griffithstown, due to drivers seeking an alternative route north and west.

A CRASH involving a motorbike and a car has blocked the the A4042 northbound near Pontypool.

The incident happened between the New Inn (Rechem) and Pontypool roundabouts.

Traffic travelling between Newport and Pontypool is affected, with the queue stretching back to the Crematorium roundabout.

Southbound traffic is also very slow approaching the New Inn roundabout.