NEWPORT Food Festival will be returning for its ninth year to delight residents and visitors with a whole range of goodies.

The festival is again hosted by Newport City Council.

In previous years, the festival has attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

Saturday, October 5 will see traders set up shop in the city centre, bringing a multi-cultural sensation for your taste buds.

Applications to trade at the event have closed and the organisers are currently finalising their list of stallholders.

A lot of the same as last year can be expected, as the festival will bring a range of treats, including spicy treats, sugary treats, dairy products, baked delights and even some of that ‘smelly’ cheese.

READ MORE:

All of this will be able to be washed down with a drink from the various drink vendors – be it coffee or a tipple or two.

There will also be some demonstrations from the best chefs in Newport and South Wales.

The festival will again be taking over the city centre, particularly the High Street and Newport Market.

Last year’s festival included live entertainment and the final of Teen Chef.

More than 80 stalls were in attendance selling a range of goodies and giving out tasters.

There were even giant inflatable chefs on stilts and children’s face painting and colouring activities.

Stalls and entertainment will be announced over the next few weeks, for more information visitnewport.gov.uk/newportFoodFestival/Festival-Splash