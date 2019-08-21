IT’S all systems go as the last preparations continue for the biggest carnival in Gwent.

Pill Carnival will be bringing a fun end to the August Bank Holiday weekend as 10 floats take to the streets of Newport.

All the action kicks off at 1pm on Monday, August 26, at Dock Gates on Alexandra Road with the procession heading to Commercial Road, Cardiff Road and to the Royal Gwent Hospital –

It will end at Mendalgief Road, where the fair fun starts.

Two of the floats will hold tributes to special people.

There will be a Caribbean style float in tribute to Lynette Webbe, who died last year, and a special float in honour of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

(Last year's Pill Carnival had a tribute to Lynette 'Netty' Webb)

Newport City Church and Royal Oak pub will both again enter floats, as will three dance schools - but all are keeping their designs under wraps until the big day.

This year’s Carnival Queen float will have a Cinderella theme, complete with carriage.

(Pill Carnival's court: attendants Kelis Barry and Sophie Sefton, with Carnvial Queen Connie Sefton (L-R) Picture: Pill Carnival Committee.)

The parade will also contain walking groups, marching bands, the coastguard and emergency services.

Once the procession reaches Mendalgief Road, there will be a large funfair with activities for everyone.

A range of stalls and food from all over the world will be available.