The Dragons have announced a new long-term sponsorship deal with a household name, which has seen the Rodney Road Stand and Terrace take on a new name.

Blister plaster experts Compeed has been unveiled as the new official first aid partner of the Dragons and will take pride of place on all first team jerseys and shorts.

And, as part of the partnership, the Rodney Road Stand and Terrace will now be known as the Compeed Stand and Compeed Terrace, with branding installed alongside modern new dugouts.

The partnership with Compeed will provide support to the region’s medical department and sponsor star senior duo Sam Davies and Ollie Griffiths.

Compeed will also be supporting the Dragons’ Walking Rugby team, based at Cwmbran Stadium in partnership with Torfaen Leisure Trust by providing essential kit.

David Wright, the global CEO for Compeed, is originally from Machen and played scrum half for Cardiff among other clubs.

Jonathan Westwood, head of commercial at Dragons, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well renowned and international brand as Compeed into our growing stable of partners here at Dragons.

“For an organisation of such repute to acknowledge the vision and ambition of the Dragons is testament to the values, strategy and growth opportunities that are being developed within the region, and the hard work going on behind the scenes to give the Dragons’ supporters and Welsh rugby the successful, sustainable and ambitious team they deserve.

“Working closely in partnership with the team at Compeed, alongside other primary partners such as Monmouthshire Building Society, Molston Coors, Lovell Rugby and BT, we believe these goals are not only achievable, but we can continuously develop how we operate as a business.

“We would like to thank David Wright and his team for the confidence and support already demonstrated, and the opportunity to work together on what we are confident will be a rewarding, long-term and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Clare Newins, of Compeed, said: “We’ve worked with a number of athletes across a variety of sports, including grass-roots rugby teams, and we know that our blister plasters are increasingly considered as highly suited to sporting situations. No-one needs a blister to get in the way of their performance. This partnership with Dragons, a high-performing rugby team, is a great fit for us and we look forward to working closely together throughout this season and beyond.”