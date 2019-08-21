DOZENS of people attended a jobs and skill fair organised by Mohammad Asghar AM last week.

Held at Newport Leisure Centre, the packed event also saw more than 20 organisations take part.

The event was arranged to help boost employment in the area.

Mr Asghar said: “I am delighted at the success of my Jobs and Skills Fair today.

"Although employment is at record levels it is clear from talking to employers that one of the problems they face today is recruiting staff.

"The majority attending were young people who had just received their A level results but also it was good to see older people who had lost their jobs or who were looking to change careers coming along see what is available.

"I would like to thank all those involved in organising and supporting today’s event for making it such a great success."