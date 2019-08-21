A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital with multiple injuries following a collision with a car on the A4042 near Pontypool.

The incident, which happened between Rechem and Lower Mill at around 6pm on Tuesday, August 20, involved a blue Vauxhall car and a blue Kawazaki motorcycle.

The man, a 38-year-old from Newport, sustained broken ribs, a fractured collar bone and a broken right hand.

Gwent Police officers attended the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The A4042 was closed between the Rechem and Pontypool roundabouts which resulted in congestion.

Traffic travelling between Newport and Pontypool was affected, with the queue stretching back to the Crematorium roundabout.