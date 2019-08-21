SCAMMERS are pretending to be Gwent Police to con the unwary out of their bank details.

The callers are claiming that they are from the police's 'serious fraud unit'.

Fake officers are asking people for their account details and trying to get them to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

Gwent Police have advised that their officers will not ask for money or for any financial details and to never give out personal details unless sure it is for a genuine reason.

The police force are currently investigating this issue and have said that if you receive one of these calls, to hand up and contact 101.

You can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or by visiting their website