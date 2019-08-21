Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore:

THE death of police constable Andrew Harper shocked the country.

It reminded us all of the debt of gratitude we owe the brave men and women who seek to serve the thin blue line.

The criminal justice system is a non-devolved area.

So Westminster and the UK Tory government are responsible for this arena.

Hence, we have seen the new prime minister Boris Johnson seek to pledge a recruitment in the number of police officers after almost a decade of Tory UK government cuts to the number of police constables.

The Welsh Labour government has sought to increase the number and presence of Police Community Support Officers throughout Wales to meet the obvious demand from the public that our communities remain safe places for us to all to live and work within.

It was again testimony to the professionalism of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, South Wales Ambulance, the Welsh Air Ambulance and Gwent Police that the alarming incident was dealt with in such an exemplary manner.

Caerphilly County Borough Council, the authority that covers Islwyn, saw a rise in the number of deaths related to drug misuse, rising from 15 to 19 last year but it is was still within one of the lowest rates in Wales.

Drug misuse continues to have severe consequences for the lives of people, their families and our communities.

The debate continues to be had as the National Assembly for Wales matures after 20 years of devolution and is now embedded within our nation’s law-making process whether the criminal justice system is an area that, should in time, be devolved.

I would encourage people to nominate local voluntary groups for the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation and is the equivalent of an MBE.

Any group in the UK carrying out volunteer work that provides a social, economic or environmental service to the local community can be nominated for the award.

Each group is assessed on the benefit it brings to the local community and its standing within that community.

To nominate a group or to find more information on the eligibility criteria visit

Nominations close at midnight on Friday, September 13, for the 2020 awards.

I hope that all readers are able to enjoy a rewarding time with their families as summer gently moves to autumn.