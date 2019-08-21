The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport is the place to be for live events this autumn as they have released their programme for the next couple of months.

Saturday, September 21 will see the legendary rock group Showaddywaddy showing why they are ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band in the World’.

The band have spent the past 40 years touring the world and have had multiple number one hits in Europe and the UK. They will bring their dynamic live show to Newport for a ‘Dancin Party’.

(Showaddywaddy will be in Riverfront in Newport on Saturday, September 21)

Popular British soprano Lesley Garrett will be making a welcome return to the Riverfront on Wednesday, September 25. She will be performing alongside pianist Anna Tilbrook and reminiscing about her life and career.

This will be the first time Lesley Garrett has been in Newport since last year’s premiere of Welsh National Opera’s award-winning ‘Rhondda Rips it Up!’

Thursday, October 3 will see TV legend Count Arthur Strong perform at the Riverfront as part of his ‘Is There Anybody Out There? tour. You can expect him to answer some big questions about astronomy, including if we are alone in the universe or if there is life on Mars.

More big-name TV stars will be descending on the Riverfront in October. Cannon and Ball’s Tommy Cannon and Benidorm’s Crissy Rock will be joined by a star-studded cast for Tuesday, October 8 performance of ‘Right Place! Wrong Time!!’ The upbeat play is set to make you feel like life’s party never ends, it just moves on to another location and is ‘seriously dead funny’.

‘Shut Your Mouth / Cau Dy Geg’ is a bi-lingual tour hosted by Welsh entrepreneur and entertainer Stifyn Parri. Split over two nights, the show will be performed in Welsh on Wednesday, October 16 and English on Friday, October 18.

The former Brookside and Les Miserable star will discuss all things showbiz – from backstage drama, royalty and coming out.

Stifyn Parri said: “I have been lucky enough to have led an incredibly colourful life packed with celebrities, show-biz weddings, royalty, tantrums, backstage dramas, good times and bad times and I cannot wait to be able to share these stories with the audience.”

Poster child for the Riverfront’s autumn/winter brochure Griff Rhys Jones will be appearing at the venue on Wednesday, October 30. He will present a hilarious evening of true stories, observations and even his recent medical procedures.

(Griff Rhys Jones will be at the Riverfront on Wednesday, October 30)

Hazell O’Connor will perform on Saturday, November 2. The award-winning singer-songwriter will be dedicating all the proceeds of her concert to animal charity Pups & Purrs – of which she is a patron. She will perform songs from the iconic film Breaking Glass alongside Clare Hirst on saxophone and Sarah Fisher on keyboard.

(Hazel O'Connor will be performing a special show at the Riverfront on Saturday, November 2)

The Riverfront theatre’s annual pantomime Cinderella will also be running from Thursday, November 28 to Tuesday, December 31.

For tickets for all these shows, call 01633 656757 or visit tickets.newportlive.co.uk