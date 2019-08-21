NEWBRIDGE Rugby Club will be hosting an interesting night with one of Wales’ top psychic mediums.

Leigh Gameson, from Pontllanfraith, hosts psychic nights across south Wales, raising money for various charities.

The event, hosted by Light Up Newbridge, will take place on Thursday, September 19. Doors will open at 7.30pm.

Mr Gameson last performed at Newbridge Rugby Club in November 2018 and the evening sold out quickly.

Money raised from the show will go towards the Newbridge Lights and Christmas spectacle. Light Up Newbridge was formed by three friends to help keep the Christmas celebrations going in Newbridge afterCaerphilly County Borough Council stopped funding Christmas lights in 2015.

Tickets are available at £8 in advance or £10 on the night, available from