A PONTYPOOL woman claims that she has been stripped of all her belongings and forced to move back in with her mother after the housing association in charge of her property cleared the house without her knowledge.

Emma Premeer, formerly of Mynydd Court in Pontypool, had been living at the property with her partner on a joint tenancy.

When the pair sought new accommodation her partner handed his key in to Bron Afon. Ms Premeer was due to do likewise on Monday, August 19.

But when she visiting the property on Friday, August 16, she found that all of her belongings, which she had been storing in one room, had been cleared without her knowledge.

(Emma Premeer)

“They’ve taken everything,” she said.

“Passports, IDs, birth certificates – as well as my mother’s wedding ring.

“I don’t even have any clothes.”

Ms Premeer believes that Bron Afon had cleared the property after receiving her partner’s keys but that this should not have happened due to their occupancy being on a joint tenancy basis.

“What’s worse is they won’t even tell me whether it’s been destroyed or put in storage,” she said.

(Ms Preemer's belongings were stored in one room waiting to be moved out)

Ms Premeer said that she contacted Bron Afon regarding her situation and was told that someone would get in touch with her in the next two days.

She later called back to discover that the person she had been dealing with had gone on holiday and that no one else was aware of her situation.

“It feels like theft,” she said.

“I’ve resigned myself to the fact that everything is gone but it’s just that no one will tell me.

“I’m now living with my mother in Llangynidr as I have nowhere else to go.”

Liz Evans, Head of Customer Wellbeing said: “This is clearly a terrible situation for Ms Tremeer and one that we will be doing everything possible to rectify.

"Such a situation is very rare and we will be make sure that everything possible is done to avoid it happening again.

"Our focus is to support Ms Tremeer in order to minimise the distress caused.”