COMMUNITY champion and former Mayor of Caerphilly county borough Leon Gardiner has received the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Mr Gardiner, awarded the BEM in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the community, received the medal from Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken.

A champion of both the Labour Party and the community of Argoed, Mr Gardiner is thrilled to receive the honour, and said: "I was absolutely blown away when they told me, I just couldn’t take it in.

“I will forever treasure this honour, all of my life’s work has been for the community I love, and I would say that is a life well spent.”

The BEM citation details Mr Gardiner's fundraising efforts. In 2016 as Mayor of Caerphilly county borough, he raised more than £18,000 for his chosen charities Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

His charitable giving continued when he heard that a local special needs unit had lost its vehicle.He decided to help fund a replacement and asked friends and family to contribute in lieu of Christmas cards, and raised £750 to donate to the unit.

He was also praised for his passion for the community in supporting local causes and championing services for constituents and fellow residents.

During the ceremony Mr Gardiner thanked wife Alma, who served as his consort when he was Mayor, and also his family and friends who were present.

Mr Gardiner has held a number of paid and voluntary roles within the community, working as a caretaker for Blackwood Comprehensive School, and acting as a governor for a number of local schools.

As a trained mine rescuer, he also fulfilled vital roles at the time of the the Six Bells colliery disaster in 1960, and the Aberfan disaster in 1966.

Current Mayor of Caerphilly county borough, Cllr Julian Simmonds, also present, said: “I have known Leon for 28 years and my father knew him before that. I have always looked up to him so it was a great honour to be a part of the ceremony.

"I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to Leon on behalf of his extended family at Caerphilly County Borough Council and on behalf of the entire community.”