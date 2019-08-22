AN ADULT cat found weighing less than a four-month-old kitten after becoming trapped in his own flea collar is on the mend.

Kev, named after a Gwent Cat's Protection volunteer , was found to be extremely underweight and had horrific injuries after trying to free himself from his plastic flea collar.

He had a large, infected injury after the collar got caught under his front leg.

He is now recovering at Summerhill Veterinary Centre in Newport.

Glynis Davies, co-ordinator of Cats Protection’s Gwent Branch said: “The person who reported him to us said they believed he’d be dumped in Blackwood, as he was not a cat they recognised.

“He was in a dreadful condition, with a very nasty and infected wound from where he had got his leg caught under the collar. He was also severely underweight, dehydrated, and unable to stand.

“His condition was so poor that he may well have only had hours to live had he not been found, and was clearly in a lot of pain.

“Now he’s receiving treatment he’s getting brighter each day and is standing and eating well. He’s also turned out to be a really friendly and affectionate cat, and despite his ordeal he’s charming everyone who meets him with his sweet nature.

“He must have once been someone’s cat, but we’ve not been able to trace an owner, so once he is strong enough he will be going to a new home.”



To find out more about the charity, please visit www.cats.org.uk

