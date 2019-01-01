South Wales Argus
Live: GSCE results day - analysis, stats and more from across Gwent

GCSE results day 2019 from Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly County

    -Thousands of students across Gwent are collecting their GCSE results today
  • -This is the last year that schools will be ranked on the number of their five A* to C grades
  • -Our reporters and photographers will be at schools across the region
  • -The latest pictures, videos and stats from GCSE results day 2019
  • You can join in too using the hashtag #GwentGCSEs .
  • Send us your videos and pictures as the big day unfolds using the hashtag, or email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk .
  • Good luck!

