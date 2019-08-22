THERE are less than 100 days to go until Newport Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre’s festive pantomime Cinderella opens - and some of its principle cast members have taken to the stage for a day of filming, photography and fun.

Riverfront pantomime regular Richard Elis (Muddles, Sleeping Beauty 2018) is teaming up with Pobol y Cwm actor Geraint Rhys Edwards, to play Cinderella's Ugly Stepsisters.

Cinderella (Laura Meaton) with her Fairy Godmother (Rachel Waring)

And Cinderella played by Monmouth’s Laura Meaton met her Prince Charming, Newport’s Gareth Tempest, who audiences may remember as Jack from the Riverfront's 2015 panto Jack & The Beanstalk.

Was it love at first sight? Audiences will have to wait until November to find out.

Prince Charming (Gareth Tempest) woos Cinderella (Laura Meaton)

The Fairy Godmother (Rachel Waring) was also on hand to provide a dose of magic and sparkle.

There is still time for 9-13 year-olds to join the cast, as open auditions will be held at the venue on Sunday September 8, 10am-2pm. For more information, contact the box office on 01633 656757, or visit newportlive.co.uk.

Tickets for some performances have already sold out so people need to book fast, by calling 01633 656757 or visiting tickets.newportlive.co.uk