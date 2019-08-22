A GARAGE cash point was targeted by thieves overnight.

Witnesses reported hearing a disturbance at the Pavilion Garage on Osbourne Road, Pontnewynydd, at around 1.30am on Thursday.

A nearby resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "We heard it at about 1.30am this morning. We looked out the window and couldn't see anything.

"My husband went outside to look, and saw them at the garage. It was quite terrifying.

"There were three of them, all in black.

(The view of the garage from the top of Merchant's Hill.)

"The police arrived quite quickly after we rang them."

(Gwent Police officers attending the scene on Thursday morning.)

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.