Plans to house a community arts group and a children’s support service at a former primary school in Torfaen have been formally submitted.

Victoria Primary School in Aberyschan has been empty since July 2018 after Torfaen council carried out a shake-up of its schools in the north of the borough.

Instead of leaving the site open for redevelopment, community interest company Torfaen Arts Resource Centre (TARC) urged the council to keep the building for community use.

The school, which dates to the early 20th century, was also seen as an ideal base for My Support Team (MyST), a regional service providing therapeutic wraparound support for children with complex mental health needs.

And in February 2019, the proposals for a split-use site were approved by Torfaen council’s executive members.

Speaking at the time, council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “We are pleased to have worked with the local members and wider community to bring forward these proposals which will see this historic building brought back into use for the benefit of all.”

READ MORE:

All refurbishment works will be covered by a £500,000 grant from the Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund.

A planning application submitted on behalf of the council says a third of the rooms will be occupied by TARC, with the remainder used by MyST. Both groups will be segregated for safeguarding reasons.

TARC would use the premises mainly in the evenings and weekends with the aim of establishing a variety of arts-based groups from knitting circles to life drawing classes, dance classes and drama groups.

Meanwhile MyST, which has been running in Torfaen for 14 years thanks to funding from the council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, will operate normal office hours between 8am and 6pm on weekdays.

A report says: “The service has been adjudged to be so effective in reducing the cost of child-care placements that the model is being expanded to incorporate the other four Gwent area local authorities.

“MyST requires a larger central base, and partner local authorities prefer this base to be within the Pontypool area.”

The application will be considered by Torfaen council’s planning committee within the coming months.