ROUGEMONT School in Newport is celebrating its GCSE results after four of its pupils achieved 56A*s between them.

One pupil, Hannah Hussain, was over the moon after being awarded 16A*s.

Among the other high achievers were Beth Parker and Luca Huelle, who both got 14A* and Joel Evans, who achieved 12A*s, one A and one B.

READ MORE:

Overall, more than a third of the school's pupils achieved A* grades, well above the national average of six percent.

Headmaster Rob Carnevale said: “We are delighted with another outstanding set of GCSE results this year. The results are true testament to the tremendous hard-work of our pupils, staff and parents and I am very proud of each and every one of our pupils. Congratulations.

(Hannah Hussain, from Rougemont School achieved 16A*s at GCSE. Picture: Rougemont School.)

"Special mention goes to four of our most hard-working pupils; Joel, Beth, Hannah and Luca, who, between them have accumulated 56 A* grades.

"We are absolutely thrilled for them."

Rougemont School is an HMC co-educations Independent day school in Newport, and is ranked by Estyn as one of the highest performing schools in Wales.