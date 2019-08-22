A BUILDING in Newport city centre which formerly housed a Thorntons chocolate shop could become a coffee house.

The four-storey property has sat empty since the chain left the premises – despite rents dropping by more than 80 per cent.

Devrow Estates is now hoping that a change of use would attract prospective tenants to establish their business and help “rejuvenate” Commercial Street.

An application to Newport City Council says: “A flexible approach is required to allow this property to be granted a mixed use to regain vitality and viability within Newport city centre.

“It would create an active shopfront and would improve the vitality and viability of the area and generate a good level of footfall at a prominent unit within the shopping area.”

Thorntons, which been based in Newport for around 20 years, had delayed the closure in April 2017 after a petition was launched, but has since left the city.

The company was paying £30,000 a year to lease the building, according to a planning report submitted on behalf of Devrow Estates.

“There has been no interest in letting the retail unit despite the owner significantly reducing the rent to £5,000 per year with the incentive of a 12-month rent free period,” says the report.

“The unit is currently detracting from the character of the area and is not attracting any customers to the centre.

“In an attempt to rejuvenate the street, and to open this premises once again, alternative uses must be considered.”

The move would see the existing retail use change to a permission allowing restaurant and cafes to use the building. No changes to the building’s internal or external appearance are proposed.

Any potential business would have to abide by the agreed opening hours of 9am to 5pm.

Planning officers are currently considering the application, which has received no objections from the council’s environmental health and historic building conservation officers.