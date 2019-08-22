MOTORPOINT Newport has raised more than £2,500 to help support mental well-being in the city.

The UK’s largest independent car retailer, which has been based next to the Newport Retail Park for almost 15 years, recently adopted Newport MIND as its charitable partner. Based in Newport, MIND works in partnership with a variety of others to tackle mental health issues in South Wales.

And staff at the 10-acre branch have been busy playing their part organising various fundraisers to support the work that MIND undertakes in Newport. These have included braving sub-zero temperatures to climb Mount Snowdon, participating in the APB Newport 10K and more recently, organising a special football match against Abertillery Supporters FC at the Cwmbran Stadium.

Together they raised £2,517.50.

Chris Brown, General Manager of Motorpoint Newport, said: “I am extremely proud of the whole team for their efforts in raising so much money for Newport MIND in such a short period of time. Everyone has really gone above and beyond with some of the team climbing Snowdon while other donned their shorts and trainers to join everyone at the recent Newport 10K. I can’t wait for the next few months and the chance to raise even more money for Newport MIND.”

