POLICE were called to a crash between a vehicle and a parked car in Newport this morning.

The crash took place on Caerleon Road, between the junction of Old Barn Road and junction 25 of the M4 at about 11.20am.

MORE NEWS:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of road traffic collision on the B4596 Caerleon Road in Newport, between the junction of Old Barn Road and junction 25 of the M4 motorway, at approximately 11.20am on Thursday, August 22.

"The collision involved a silver Mercedes A180 which collided with a parked vehicle, a grey Nissan Juke.

"No serious injuries have been reported."