ADULT Community Learning in Blaenau Gwent is celebrating another strong year of GCSE English and maths results.

The GCSE higher tier maths learners achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate, with grades A - C, closely followed by the intermediate maths learners achieving a pass rate of 89 per cent with grades A - D.

The GCSE English learners also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with grades A - D, completing an excellent set of results.

Ceri Waters, Partnership Manager for Aneurin Leisure said: "We are extremely proud of all our learners who have worked so hard to achieve these results. The commitment of both the teaching staff and learners has been fantastic.We wish all our learners the very best with their future plans and aspirations."

Enrolment is now open for the Improve your English and Maths GCSE option courses which will prepare learners for the WJEC GCSE exams in English and maths during the Summer 2020 exam series. For more information on these courses please contact Nicola Smith on 01495 355287 or email Nichola.smith@aneurinleisure.org.uk

Aneurin Leisure manages four Learning Action Centres throughout Blaenau Gwent at Abertillery, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, all providing a varied programme of courses that can help to improve skills, enhance job prospects and even help to develop new hobbies.

