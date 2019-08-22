Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West MP Ruth Jones:

TOO often our media portrays asylum seekers and refugees as people coming to the UK to take advantage of Britain.

Last week, I had the privilege of meeting a group of asylum seekers in Newport who were part of the Voices Network.

The Network is a group of people with expert knowledge of working with and navigating the UK immigration system because of their own experiences of the system.

There are branches across the UK and they meet to share their knowledge and provide support to others going through the complex and difficult system.

The group I met was made up of teachers, students, accountants and doctors.

They were all desperate to work, eager to pay their fair share of tax and contribute to the city of Newport, and the UK more generally.

In the UK, asylum seekers have to exist on just £5 a day.

In the group I met, people had been waiting between six months and up to eight years for a decision as to their immigration status.

They are seeking safety in our country, many I met were from Syria, Crimea and other war torn countries across the world.

Asylum seekers are banned from working so are unable to provide for themselves and their families and are often left to live in poverty.

Allowing people seeking asylum to work could benefit the UK economy by £42.4 million each year, yet for some reason they are prevented from doing so.

One man I met, a fully qualified medical doctor, had even been made a formal offer of a job in a Welsh hospital, only to be denied the right to work by the Home Office.

The cruelty of the UK immigration system means that this doctor will now have to wait another year before he can apply for another job.

Far from the welfare cheats they are portrayed to be, it is in fact the UK Government that forces asylum seekers to claim benefits.

In the USA, asylum seekers may apply to work after waiting only three months.

In Germany, asylum seekers have unlimited access to their labour market.

This is why I have spoken in Parliament recently about the campaign to end the ban on asylum seekers working in the UK.

