ONE of Gwent's former top police officers has died at the age of 54.

Simon Prince spent 22 years serving at Gwent Police, rising through the ranks to assistant chief constable, before leaving in 2013 to take up the role of chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, aged 47. He held this position until he retired in 2016.

During his time at Gwent Police, Mr Prince held responsibility for areas including operational policing, crime investigation, protective services, and neighbourhood response policing, and also oversaw a change programme at the force.

(Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Simon Prince)

Gwent Police chief constable Pam Kelly praised her former colleague as "kind, intelligent and a highly committed leader of policing".

“Simon worked for many years at Gwent Police, leaving as the assistant chief constable and finished his service as the chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police," she said. “I had the privilege of working closely with Simon when we worked together at Dyfed-Powys.

“He was hugely respected by all who worked with him and has left a lasting legacy in policing.”

Her counterpart at Dyfed-Powys Mark Collins also paid tribute to him, saying: “It is with great sadness that we receive the news of Mr Simon Prince’s death.

“Mr Prince served with Dyfed-Powys as chief constable between 2013 and 2016, having previously served for 22 years with Gwent Police.

“Mr Prince was a well-respected, fair and supportive chief constable who led the force through some significant changes.

“I will be writing to Mr Prince’s family to send them condolences on behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police and the force flag at headquarters is being flown at half-mast.”

Many also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mr Prince, with Gwent Police chief inspector Daniel Taylor remembering him as "a true gent who had a massive impact on my career".

And chief inspector Michelle Booth said the news of his death was "so very sad", calling Mr Prince "a kind and brave man".