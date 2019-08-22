A MAN with a history of violence against women was jailed after he bit his victim on her neck and breasts following consensual sex.

Rhys Coulson, from Newport, also swung a hammer around and punched the complainant in the face as she was reporting his assault to the police.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he attacked his latest victim whilst on licence for grabbing another woman’s throat and holding a knife to her face.

Coulson, aged 25, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was facing sentence after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and criminal damage.

The offences were committed in February this year.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo said that after the defendant had consensual sex with the woman: “He put his hand around her throat and she asked him to stop. He bit her neck and breasts. She went to the bathroom crying. He then started swinging a hammer around and she was scared.

“When she spoke on the phone to the police, he punched her in the face causing her to stumble.”

Coulson also smashed a mirror in the woman’s Newport home.

Mrs Yeo said Coulson had 14 previous convictions for 19 offences and had punched a previous female victim in the stomach.

Timothy Evans, mitigating, said his client had suffered with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) since the age of 10.

The court heard this was not helped by the defendant “self-medicating with dangerous drugs”.

His barrister added that Coulson had admitted the offences.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant he had shown no remorse when his pre-sentence report had been prepared by the Probation Service.

He added: “You are violent and aggressive. Your behaviour is disgraceful and frightening.”

Coulson was jailed for 13 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.