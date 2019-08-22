IT WAS the day that students across Gwent had been waiting for and dreading in equal measure.

Schools across Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly were unusually busy for the summer holidays as Year10 and 11 students returned to collect their GCSE results.

In Abergavenny there was an extra special buzz in the air as Education Minister Kirsty Williams was in attendance to pay tribute to the hard work of staff and pupils alike.

She said: “It’s a real pleasure to be here at King Henry VIII.

“It’s wonderful to meet the students and a testament to the hard work of the head and her team, as well as the students.

“There has been a national increase in the pass rate at A-C.

“We know sciences in particular are great for the future of the economy in Wales, and we hope to continue to get results like these.”

One pupil who looks set to succeed in science was Megan Christie of King Henry VIII who got 6 A*s and now plans to attend college in Ebbw Vale to study aeronautical engineering before hopefully completing an apprenticeship.

Also of King Henry VIII were Nara Baxter and Jamie Oliver who both said they did really well and better than they expected.

Chepstow School staff were also full of praise for their pupils, saying in a statement: “Students have once again achieved well in maths and English. Single sciences saw exceptional performance with both chemistry and biology achieving well above 90 per cent of students achieving A-C at GCSE.”

At Monmouth School more than 50 students achieved the highest grades in 5 or more examinations, with many exceptional outcomes such as one student, Alice Barrell, who had 14A*s.

Mr Hampshire, the Assistant Headteacher who supports all students in Year 11 through their examinations, said “Students have worked hard and excelled. I am looking forward to students returning in September to take-up their next pathway. I am so pleased for them. We have a very wide offer in our curriculum choices and qualification pathways to support learners.”

Cllr Joanne Collins, Executive Member for Education in Blaenau Gwent, said: “Congratulations to all our learners and everyone involved in these achievements.

“Our young people are well prepared for the next stage of their learning journey and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Lynette Jones, Lead Education Director for South East Wales and Corporate Director for Education in Blaenau Gwent said: “Congratulations to all our learners in Blaenau Gwent and across the region, particularly so during this period of national change.

“The adaptive approach to learner support continues to promote progress and achievement, as does the close partnership work between our schools, the Education Achievement Service and Council support services. Our learners will continue to be well supported by their schools and Coleg Gwent as they continue on their important learning journey.”

Meanwhile, Rhianon Passmore AM for Islwyn reminded pupils that if you didn’t get the results they wanted, they can seek advice from Careers Wales on 0800 208 4844.

She said “My congratulations to everyone who had received there results. I remember from personal experience, just how stressful a time this can be.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to parents, teachers and governors, who work really hard to ensure that students reach their full potential.”

Head Teacher of Risca Comprehensive School, John Kendall paid tribute to his pupils.

He said: “Well done to all our Y11 pupils on their examination results this year.

“There were some outstanding performances from individuals in this, the first of our bigger cohort groups, and special mentions must go to Harriet McSweeney, Cerys Clarke, Lowri Thomas, Elen Parry, Emily Beasley, Mia Board, Kloe Briars-Meek, Morgane Ash, Olivia Perrett, Toby Church, Taryn Hastings, Sam King and Eric Nicholls, all of whom achieved a number of top A* and A grades.”

Leader of Caerphilly Borough Council Dave Poole said: “It’s that time of year when students across the county borough celebrate the culmination of all their hard work as they learn about their long-awaited exam results.

“I would like to congratulate learners at all levels for their achievements and, whatever they choose as their next steps, I hope that everyone goes on to realise their dreams.”