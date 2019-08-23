ONE of the most noticeable and iconic structures of the Gwent coal industry is getting some much needed TLC.

Work will be carried out throughout September to repair, clean and paint the winding headgear at Big Pit.

The headgear requires restoration to prevent damage and corrosion.

When completed, the work will ensure visitors can continue to explore an authentic and unique underground experience and Big Pit will carry on telling the important story of how the coal industry shaped communities, society and the industrial world.

The project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and a restoration grant from The Association for Industrial Archaeology, and will be carried out by specialist restoration firm JJ Williams Ltd.

Huw Jones, mine manager at Big Pit said: “We are delighted this essential maintenance work is happening and are extremely thankful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Association of Industrial Archaeology for their kind and generous support.”

Richard Bellamy, director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wales said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, The National Lottery Heritage Fund grants preserve fine examples of Britain’s industrial heritage that not only helped create the nation, bringing jobs and economic prosperity, but also influenced the world.

(The Winding Headgear at Big Pit will undergo restoration works. Picture: Big Pit National Coal Museum.)

"The National Lottery Heritage Fund is pleased to support ‘Preserving the Industrial Heritage at Big Pit National Coal Museum’ that will pass on experiences and achievements from our working past to future generations.”

Although the Headgear and Underground Tours will be out of action from September 2 to 29, Big Pit will remain open to the public offering guided surface tours, including information regarding the work being carried out, with the Pithead Baths Exhibition, Conservations Stores, Canteen, Gift Shop, Fan House, Forge and other original colliery buildings all open.

A new art exhibition will also be on display from September 15, “Yama – The Rabbit Miners and Coal Picking Women”, a selection of Japanese Coal Mining Painting and drawings by Sakubei Yamamoto.

Entry to Big Pit, the guided surfaces tours, exhibitions and buildings is free.