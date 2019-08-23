A CHARITY has praised a new way of measuring waiting times for patients suspected to have cancer in Wales.

The new target measures waiting times for treatment from the point when cancer is first suspected, rather than when the patient is first admitted to hospital.

All patients who are diagnosed with cancer following a suspicion of cancer should now start treatment within 62 days.

It is hoped the new system will speed up diagnosis and improve survival rates.

A report released yesterday, Thursday, shows 74.4 per cent of cancer patients were treated within the 62-day target.

Andy Glyde, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Wales, praised the system, saying: “It’s welcome that for the first time, this new system means we’re seeing how long all patients really are waiting for treatment from the first suspicion of cancer.

“While it appears that there’s been a drop in the proportion of people being diagnosed and treated for cancer within 62 days, this must be seen as a new starting point from which the NHS can improve.

“Going forward, it’s vital we see an improvement in results. Key to this will be ensuring the NHS has enough staff in place to test and diagnose cancer.

“We know that there are not enough staff across Wales. The Welsh Government and NHS Wales must address these with the utmost urgency.”

Cancer survivor and the Argus’ deputy head of content Carl Difford, of Newport, who waited nearly a year for a diagnosis after first visiting his GP, also welcomed the new structure, but warned capacity must be available in the system to meet the targets.

Mr Difford was on a long waiting list for a colonoscopy when he was admitted as an emergency case and finally diagnosed with stage-three bowel cancer in 2015.

“Had this test been used earlier, it would have meant my cancer being treated sooner – probably in a less invasive fashion and at far less cost to the health service,” he said. “The new targets are an improvement only if they can be translated into people getting treated sooner and saving more lives.”

Before the new system, a two-tier waiting times system was in operation depending on whether a patient was sent on an urgent referral for suspected cancer or not.