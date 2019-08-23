GWENT Police have reissued their appeal for information on Gerald Davies, who is missing.

The 76-year-old from Tredegar was last seen at approximately 2pm on Sunday, August 11.

He hasn’t been seen since then and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Davies is described as being approximately 5’6 in height, of thin build with grey thinning hair.

His car, a Grey Mini registration number CK17 TZG, has since been found in the Black Rock area of Brynmawr and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen him in this area.

If anyone has any details relating to Gerald’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting Log 282, August 14 2019. You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.