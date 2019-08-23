SCENES of jubilation took over schools across Newport and Torfaen as GCSE pupils picked up their results.

Pupils at St Julian's School in Newport spent the morning celebrating after achieving top marks.

Florence Tilton-Pryce, 16, got eight A*s, three As and a distinction.

She said: “I didn’t think I was going to pass PE and I got an A.”

Florence is going on to do A-levels in biology, chemistry and Spanish and hopes to go to university to do forensics.

Laurana Lucas, also from St Julian’s, 16, got six A*s and four As.

She said: “I’m quite proud. I did really well.

“I’m going to sixth form and I want to go to Manchester Uni to do physics and astrophysics, and then do my PHD.”

Ellie Bromley, 16, received seven A*s, three As and a distinction in additional maths.

She said: “I’m happy. I’m going to do A-levels in maths, Spanish and chemistry.”

Caerleon Comprehensive’s deputy head Gavin Jones was full of praise for pupils at the school.

He said: “We are really happy with the success of our students and we want to congratulate them on working so hard.”

Ben Langdon and Sofia Steven’s, both 16, from Caerleon Comprehensive were both pleased with their results.

Ben is doing double maths, chemistry and biology at A-level. He said: “I’m happy with my science results and PE.”

Sofia is doing biology, chemistry, German and maths at A-level. She said: “I’m most happy with additional maths because that was the hardest.”

Matthew Maughan, deputy headteacher at Bassaleg School, said: The staff at Bassaleg School would like to congratulate the achievements of our fantastic Year 10 and 11 students who received their GCSE results today.

“We are particularly pleased that our A and A* performance has significantly improved, being five per cent higher than where we were last year.

“Most of all it gives us great pleasure to see individual successes withing the cohort, which reflect the incredible tenacity and resilience of our pupils, and the enormous hard work of our talented staff.”

St Joseph’s RC High School tweeted: “A great big shout out to all pupils collecting fantastic GCSE results today.

“We are very proud of all your hard work and determination. Congratulations.”

Rougemont School was celebrating its GCSE results after four of its pupils achieved 56A*s between them.

Hannah Hussain, was awarded 16A*s, Beth Parker and Luca Huelle both got 14A* and Joel Evans, who achieved 12A*s, one A and one B.

Overall, more than a third of the school’s pupils achieved A* grades.

Headmaster Rob Carnevale said: “We are delighted with another outstanding set of GCSE results this year.

“The results are true testament to the tremendous hard-work of our pupils, staff and parents and I am very proud of each and every one of our pupils. Congratulations.

“Special mention goes to four of our most hard-working pupils; Joel, Beth, Hannah and Luca, who, between them have accumulated 56 A* grades.

“We are absolutely thrilled for them.”

Councillor Gail Giles, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, has congratulated pupils in the city who have gained GSCE and vocational qualifications.

“This is a significant milestone for students so well done to everyone.

“I would also like to thank schools, governors, parents and carers for the dedication and support they have given to these young people.”

In Torfaen, there was cause for celebration, as youngsters achieved their dream grades to progress through to the next stage of their education.

Matthew Jones, 16, from Cwmbran High, got five As, three Bs and a C.

He said: “I’m happy. Considering I was off school for two-and-a-half months, to come out with this is great.

“I’m most proud with my B in English. I’m awful at English and have been getting D’s all year.” Matthew is now going to Hereford Sixth Form to study politics, law, economics and music.

Rachel Phillips, head of Year 11 at Cwmbran High School, said: “They have all worked extremely hard all year. A lot of them are very happy with their results, and will be going on college or to complete A-levels here. Well done to everyone.”

David Taylor, headteacher at Croesyceiliog School, congratulated their GCSE students.

The school performed well in biology, with 31 percent of pupils getting an A* or A, 30 percent of pupils in religious education getting top grades and, 29 per cent of pupils in physical education.

Jessica Cowley, Hana Subhan, Julie-Anne Baker, Libby Withers, Harvey Baxter were amongst the pupils who achieved A* or A grades in at least ten subjects.

Mr Taylor said: “We are very proud of the achievements of all of our 252 pupils and would like to congratulate our pupils and their families, our hard-working staff and our supportive governors.

“We wish all of our pupils well on their chosen future pathway and look forward to welcoming many of them back into our last sixth form intake in September.”

One of the top results from West Monmouth School was from aspiring performer Max Burton, who earned 12 A*s and an A.

He’s off to performing art school Tring Park School.

One of the stand out achievers at Welsh language school Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw was Emily Cosgrove, who acquired 10 A*s.

She will be returning to the school’s sixth form in September to study A-level Chemistry, Biology and Spanish.

Another Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw pupil had twice as many reasons to celebrate - after collecting her results on her birthday.

Megan Wood found out she had achieved three A*s in Maths and A* in physics, and will return in September to study A-level Maths, Music and Geography.

Headteacher Elan Bolton said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each and every pupil. We wish you well for the future, here at Gwynllyw or wherever your journey takes you.”

Other top performers at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw included Scott Simpson, who got nine A*s, three As, a Level Two Pass in the Baccalaureate and a Distinction in Additional Mathematics Level Two, and Morganna Davies, who got eight A*s, four A, a Level Two Pass in the Baccalaureate and a Distinction in Additional Mathematics Level Two.

Abersychan School headteacher Phil Collins congratulated their GCSE pupils.

He said: “We would like to congratulate all learners receiving their results. The learners’ hard work and efforts have paid off.

“Can I thank staff and parents for their support. We here at Abersychan School wish everybody every success in the future.”

Josh Parr, Alisha Leek, Ella-Mai Groves, Evan Coombs, Luci- Ann Clark, Rachel Davies, Elena Scrivens and Zak Morgan were the school’s highest performers.

One of the top performers at St Albans RC High School was James Wren, who got seven A*s, four As, and two Bs in his GCSE results.

The school tweeted: “Congratulations to all our Year 10 and 11 students on their fantastic GCSE results.

“Lots of smiles this morning at St Alban’s. We are very proud of our amazing students.”