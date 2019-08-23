YOUNG people identifying as LGBTQ+ in Wales are four times more likely to become homeless than their non-LGBTQ+ peers, with family breakdown being the number one cause, according to a report published today.

The study, released by End Youth Homelessness Cymru details a powerful insight into the experiences of young LGBTQ+ people who have experienced homelessness in Wales, outlining incidents of survival sex, rough sleeping and forms of abuse and discrimination.

One young person described using a social dating site to ensure a roof over his head.

“I have used Grindr lots," he said.

"I used to start going on it when I was 14, I would go out to meet someone anyway but if they offered the opportunity to stay over I would definitely. If it was a night away from my parents.

"Since I’ve been 14 I’ve used it to stay over guys houses or since I’ve been homeless I’ve used it to get a meal.”

READ MORE:

Despite the fact these young people are at a higher risk of harm, sexual abuse and becoming homeless, the report argues that they are not being supported by the support services designed to respond to their specific needs.

End Youth Homelessness Cymru’s report, ‘Out On The Streets’ calls on Welsh Government, local authorities and third sector providers to recognise the importance of allocating funding for LGBTQ+ only support groups and accommodation, suggesting spaces like these allow young people to talk openly and be themselves in a safe environment.

The report also outlines the need for more training for support workers surrounding the issues faced by LGBTQ+ young people today, ensuring empathetic and appropriate support is always available.

Sharing her thoughts on the report, Chief Exec of Llamau and Chair of End Youth Homelessness Cymru, Frances Beecher said: “I am proud that End Youth Homelessness Cymru and young people supported by Llamau have produced this report.

"While I am proud, I am also very sad and angry that in 2019 it is still necessary to launch reports such as this. Ultimately, ending LGBTQ+ youth homelessness is everyone’s responsibility and we all need to play our part.”

Off the back of the research, Llamau has launched a campaign calling on everyone in Wales to play their part in ending LGBTQ+ youth homelessness. They are asking everyone in Wales to sign a petition to show that Wales is a country which will no longer tolerates young people becoming homeless simply because they are LGBTQ+.

To support the petition, visit