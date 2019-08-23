THIS bank holiday colour and diversity will be taking over Cardiff in Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend.

Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend is Wales’s biggest celebration of equality and diversity.

Over three days, Pride Cymru hosts over 50,000 people in the Welsh capital to raise awareness of equality and diversity and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Four stages, and acts including Texas, Joel Dommett, Liberty X, Shellyann, The Valli Boys, Charlie Hides, Robert White, Atomic Kitten, Rothwell, Tina Cousins, Donna Marie and Bang Bang Romeo.

Other festival highlights include the mile-long parade, street food, cabaret, family area, community market, gin bar, comedy stage, a faith tent and a dog show hosted by Dogs Trust.

All of this is accompanied by loads of family fun, extravagant entertainment and comedy to promote and celebrate diversity within our communities.

Newport City Council will be on the lookout for Newport residents appreciating the event to ask their opinion on the council’s upcoming 2020 Strategic Equality Plan.

Councillor Mark Whitcutt, deputy leader of the council and the cabinet member with responsibility for equalities, said: “As a council we are committed to supporting equality and the LGBT community as a member of the Proud Councils network which celebrates diversity.

“This is a great opportunity for us to engage with members of the LGBT community on this important issue and have a great time at Wales’ largest celebration of equality and diversity.”

MORE:

Caerphilly CBC will also be attending the event and showing their support as council staff and elected members will march in the pride parade as part of Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend.

Staff, together with their colleagues from other councils will also play a key role on the ‘Proud Councils’ stall during the event.

They’ll be speaking to visitors to discuss how councils can further improve upon the work they already undertake to ensure equality for LGBTQ+ residents and employees, as well as signposting to services offered by councils and partners.

Cllr Carl Cuss, Cabinet Member and LGBT Ambassador for Caerphilly County Borough Council said,

“Being a part of the ‘Proud Council’ initiative is a way of wholeheartedly letting our residents know that we are committed to championing diversity and inclusion for all.”

Blaenau Gwent council will be promoting equal rights and diversity and supporting the LGBTQ+ community at this year's Pride.

Members of the council will also be marching alongside the other council members, in order to showcase their everlasting support for the community.

The council will also be asking for advice on how to improve upon service delivery, access and inclusion, and prevent discrimination for LGBTQ+ residents and employees, as well as signposting to services offered by councils and partners.

Councillor Mandy Moore, Equalities Champion at Blaenau Gwent Council says: “We are committed to ensuring that members of the LGBTQ+ community here in Blaenau Gwent are treated equally and have the same opportunities as everyone else.

“We are delighted to be working as part of ‘Proud Councils’ in South Wales to have a presence at this important event to highlight the steadfast commitment our councils have to promoting respect and diversity in our communities.

“Welsh public services are working to deliver for everyone, regardless of race, sexuality, gender identity, age, disability or religion. We will also be proudly flying the LGBTQ+ flag outside the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale this weekend.”

Torfaen council will also be raising the rainbow flag at Pride Cymru.

Staff from the council have been raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, supporting Stonewall Cymru by purchasing rainbow lanyards and signing-up for equalities training.

Torfaen’s Equalities, Cohesion and Community Safety Manager, Kate Williams said: “The council is a Diversity Champion employer and we’ve been members of Stonewall Cymru for a number of years.

“We support Stonewall Cymru’s mission to achieve legal equality and social justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people in Wales.

“We track our own journey by entering the Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index and year on year we have improved our rating by submitting evidence covering 10 different areas of practice, from policy to community engagement.

‘We are also a Proud Employer and Stonewall Cymru have flagged Torfaen Council as the only LGBT inclusive employer in Gwent.”

Monmouthshire County Council will not be attending Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend, but they’ve already celebrated and honoured the pride community at their own event.

Monmouthshire Youth Service Diversity Festival illuminated Caldicot Castle and Country Park as they celebrated and embraced the LGBTQ+ back in July.

Over two days 2000 people visited the event as it was deemed a fantastic weekend celebrating inclusion, diversity and equality in Monmouthshire.

The event was the result of the Equality Street group made up of young people from Monmouthshire.

They decided to initiate the festival as they felt there wasn’t a local pride event that catered for families and young people.

Councillor Richard John, Cabinet Member for Mon Life said: “It was a fantastic weekend. I was very pleased to be able to attend the Young People’s Pride day on Saturday. The coordination and organisation of the event by our very own LGBTQ+ youth group Equality Street was outstanding.”